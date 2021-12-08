Insider Selling: Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Insider Sells 3,151 Shares of Stock

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) insider Daniel Rabinowitz sold 3,151 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.99, for a total value of $289,860.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Daniel Rabinowitz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 23rd, Daniel Rabinowitz sold 446 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.67, for a total value of $56,048.82.

NTRA stock traded up $6.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $92.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,480,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 881,121. The company has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.21 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $107.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.03. The company has a current ratio of 5.96, a quick ratio of 5.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Natera, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.63 and a 12 month high of $129.09.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical research company reported ($1.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.27) by ($0.36). Natera had a negative net margin of 72.15% and a negative return on equity of 85.05%. The firm had revenue of $158.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.92 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.72) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 61.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Natera, Inc. will post -4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on NTRA shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Natera from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Natera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Natera in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Cowen began coverage on Natera in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Natera from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Natera by 10.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,047,889 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $459,558,000 after acquiring an additional 388,979 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Natera during the second quarter valued at approximately $10,283,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Natera by 30.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,055,583 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $340,514,000 after buying an additional 718,619 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Natera by 16.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,912,471 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $217,123,000 after buying an additional 276,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RTW Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Natera by 8.8% during the third quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,862,234 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $207,527,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. 93.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Natera Company Profile

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

