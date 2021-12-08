Insider Selling: Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) VP Sells 248 Shares of Stock

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) VP John M. Miller sold 248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.76, for a total transaction of $85,004.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Rockwell Automation stock traded up $5.84 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $350.76. 410,612 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 647,200. The company has a market cap of $40.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.26, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $324.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $306.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $237.13 and a 12-month high of $353.43.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 19.41% and a return on equity of 47.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. This is a boost from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.65%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ROK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $305.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $327.00 to $387.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $310.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $256.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $309.79.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,123,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $321,285,000 after buying an additional 83,865 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 30,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,832,000 after purchasing an additional 2,641 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 170.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,792 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 236,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,647,000 after purchasing an additional 11,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PVG Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $420,000. Institutional investors own 77.49% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Architecture and Software, and Control Products and Solutions . The Architecture and Software segment contains hardware, software, and communication components of its integrated control and information architecture which are capable of controlling the customer’s industrial processes and connecting with their business enterprise.

