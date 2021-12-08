Insider Selling: Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Director Sells 505 Shares of Stock

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Director Donna Dubinsky sold 505 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.80, for a total transaction of $134,229.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE:TWLO opened at $265.31 on Wednesday. Twilio Inc. has a 12 month low of $235.00 and a 12 month high of $457.30. The company has a quick ratio of 9.57, a current ratio of 9.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $310.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $342.85. The firm has a market cap of $47.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.71 and a beta of 1.29.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.15. Twilio had a negative net margin of 32.89% and a negative return on equity of 5.56%. The business had revenue of $740.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $684.10 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.58) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 65.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post -2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Twilio by 57.2% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 132,677 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,331,000 after buying an additional 48,274 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Twilio by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,945 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,535,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Twilio in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,029,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP increased its stake in Twilio by 407.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 6,184 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after buying an additional 4,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raine Capital LLC increased its stake in Twilio by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raine Capital LLC now owns 27,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,614,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TWLO shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Twilio from $450.00 to $390.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Twilio from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Twilio in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $375.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Twilio from $430.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Twilio in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Twilio has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $454.83.

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

