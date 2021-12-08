Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by MTM Investment Management LLC

MTM Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 24,674 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 5,816 shares during the quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Aviance Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,479 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. River Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,071 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Intel by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,015 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Intel by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 10,977 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 19,663 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on INTC. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Intel from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Northland Securities raised shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley set a $55.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $60.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.42.

In other news, Director Dion J. Weisler bought 10,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $48.11 per share, for a total transaction of $497,986.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total transaction of $70,410.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ INTC opened at $52.57 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.72. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $45.24 and a 12 month high of $68.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.52.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.60. Intel had a net margin of 26.89% and a return on equity of 28.74%. The company had revenue of $19.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, November 7th were paid a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.99%.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

See Also: What causes a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.