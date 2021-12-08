International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) versus Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) Financial Analysis

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) and Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

80.3% of International Money Express shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.0% of Riskified shares are held by institutional investors. 16.0% of International Money Express shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current ratings for International Money Express and Riskified, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score International Money Express 0 1 2 0 2.67 Riskified 0 2 7 0 2.78

International Money Express presently has a consensus price target of $21.67, indicating a potential upside of 35.76%. Riskified has a consensus price target of $28.88, indicating a potential upside of 222.63%. Given Riskified’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Riskified is more favorable than International Money Express.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares International Money Express and Riskified’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio International Money Express $357.21 million 1.73 $33.78 million $1.11 14.38 Riskified $169.74 million 8.31 -$11.35 million N/A N/A

International Money Express has higher revenue and earnings than Riskified.

Profitability

This table compares International Money Express and Riskified’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets International Money Express 10.05% 44.08% 17.13% Riskified -71.67% -106.42% -27.97%

Summary

International Money Express beats Riskified on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

International Money Express Company Profile

International Money Express, Inc. engages in the provision of money transmittal services. It offers online money transfer, in person wire transfer, check processing, prepaid debit card, bill payment, and telewire services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

Riskified Company Profile

Riskified Ltd. provides fraud management platform enabling frictionless eCommerce. The company’s platform identifies the individual behind each online interaction, helping merchants Riskified’s customers eliminate risk and uncertainty from their business. Riskified Ltd. is based in NEW YORK.

