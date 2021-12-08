Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ:INTZ) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.04 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ:INTZ) will post sales of $3.04 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Intrusion’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.38 million. Intrusion posted sales of $1.58 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 92.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Intrusion will report full-year sales of $8.87 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.01 million to $9.73 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $16.25 million, with estimates ranging from $15.65 million to $16.84 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Intrusion.

Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 million. Intrusion had a negative net margin of 261.81% and a negative return on equity of 167.23%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on INTZ. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Intrusion from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Intrusion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

INTZ opened at $3.68 on Wednesday. Intrusion has a 1-year low of $3.05 and a 1-year high of $29.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $69.16 million, a PE ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 1.42.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Intrusion during the 3rd quarter worth $368,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Intrusion during the 3rd quarter worth $174,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in Intrusion by 59.2% during the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 323,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after buying an additional 120,512 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Intrusion by 91.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 53,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 25,483 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Intrusion by 8,594.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 266,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after buying an additional 263,005 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.65% of the company’s stock.

Intrusion, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions. It specializes in the development and marketing of entity identification, high speed data mining cybercrime and advanced persistent threat detection products. The company supports a range of customers including United States federal government entities, local government, banks, airlines, credit unions, and other financial institutions as well as hospitals, and other healthcare providers by providing products such as TraceCop for identity discovery and disclosure, and Savant for network data mining and advanced persistent threat detection.

