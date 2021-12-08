Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Purchased by Trust Co. of Vermont

Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,383 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 96 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Intuit were worth $7,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of INTU. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Intuit by 4.0% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 410,360 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $201,146,000 after buying an additional 15,967 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Intuit by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 1,969 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $966,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its stake in Intuit by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 8,573 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,202,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Intuit by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,415 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,098,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in Intuit in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,254,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on INTU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $530.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $520.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Intuit from $625.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Intuit from $584.00 to $696.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Intuit has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $644.35.

In other news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 35,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $685.96, for a total transaction of $24,690,444.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Mark J. Flournoy sold 389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $551.33, for a total transaction of $214,467.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 37,339 shares of company stock worth $25,566,425 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTU stock traded down $2.26 on Wednesday, hitting $671.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,293,141. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.96, a P/E/G ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.06. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $357.45 and a fifty-two week high of $716.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $606.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $547.80.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 20.28% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. Analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.98%.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; Credit Karma; and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

