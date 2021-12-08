Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF (NASDAQ:PGJ) Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE lowered its holdings in Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF (NASDAQ:PGJ) by 25.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 34,316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,416 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF were worth $2,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF by 189.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after acquiring an additional 15,718 shares during the period.

Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF stock opened at $39.16 on Wednesday. Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF has a one year low of $35.55 and a one year high of $85.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.78.

