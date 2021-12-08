Invesco Ltd. Buys 89,134 Shares of MFS Government Markets Income Trust (NYSE:MGF)

Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of MFS Government Markets Income Trust (NYSE:MGF) by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 419,332 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 89,134 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in MFS Government Markets Income Trust were worth $1,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in MFS Government Markets Income Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $580,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its position in MFS Government Markets Income Trust by 106.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 149,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 77,106 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its position in MFS Government Markets Income Trust by 106.1% in the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 136,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares during the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its position in MFS Government Markets Income Trust by 52.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 1,927,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,578,000 after purchasing an additional 665,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in MFS Government Markets Income Trust by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 196,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 8,420 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MGF opened at $4.22 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.29. MFS Government Markets Income Trust has a 52-week low of $4.17 and a 52-week high of $4.64.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.0263 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.48%.

MFS Government Markets Income Trust Company Profile

MFS Government Markets Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of United States. It primarily invests in investment grade debt instruments. The fund also invests in mortgage backed, U.S.

