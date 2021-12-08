Invesco Ltd. Has $1.77 Million Stock Position in Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM)

Invesco Ltd. lowered its holdings in Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM) by 22.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,294 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Tata Motors were worth $1,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Tata Motors by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Tata Motors by 2,178.0% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 4,356 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tata Motors by 136.5% during the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 9,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 5,391 shares in the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tata Motors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $244,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tata Motors by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 2,081 shares in the last quarter. 7.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tata Motors stock opened at $31.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $19.68 billion, a PE ratio of -13.22 and a beta of 2.07. Tata Motors Limited has a one year low of $11.01 and a one year high of $35.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.48.

TTM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Tata Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley raised Tata Motors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tata Motors currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

About Tata Motors

Tata Motors Ltd. is an automobile manufacturer with a portfolio that includes a range of cars, utility vehicles, trucks, buses, and defense vehicles. It operates through the Automotive and Others segments. The Automotive segment includes all activities relating to the development, design, manufacture, assembly and sale of vehicles including vehicle financing, as well as sale of related parts and accessories.

