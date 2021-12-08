Invesco Ltd. Has $2.08 Million Stock Position in Verso Co. (NYSE:VRS)

Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Verso Co. (NYSE:VRS) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 117,551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 3,156 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.36% of Verso worth $2,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Verso during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Verso by 41.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,568 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Verso by 109,825.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,794 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 8,786 shares during the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Verso during the second quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Verso by 4.9% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 16,669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

VRS opened at $21.34 on Wednesday. Verso Co. has a 1-year low of $11.24 and a 1-year high of $24.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $620.18 million, a P/E ratio of -7.23 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.81.

Verso (NYSE:VRS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $1.25. Verso had a negative net margin of 8.39% and a positive return on equity of 1.84%. The firm had revenue of $339.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.70 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Verso Co. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. Verso’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -13.56%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Verso from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Verso from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, BWS Financial lifted their target price on shares of Verso from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

Verso Corp. engages in the production and supply of coated paper and products. The firm operates through the following segments: Paper and Pulp business. It offers paper products ranging from web, coated, digital, specialty and book and uncoated. The company was founded on August 1, 2006 and is headquartered in Miamisburg, OH.

