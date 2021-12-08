Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Shares Sold by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 23,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,645 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco were worth $557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Invesco by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,969,255 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,175,297,000 after acquiring an additional 202,267 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Invesco by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,657,790 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,060,051,000 after acquiring an additional 111,040 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Invesco by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,452,011 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $546,682,000 after acquiring an additional 675,464 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,050,497 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $187,977,000 after acquiring an additional 21,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in Invesco by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,872,426 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $103,510,000 after acquiring an additional 303,041 shares in the last quarter. 61.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE IVZ opened at $23.39 on Wednesday. Invesco Ltd. has a twelve month low of $16.82 and a twelve month high of $29.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $10.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.54.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The asset manager reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. Invesco had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 20.92%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Invesco Ltd. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. Invesco’s payout ratio is currently 26.77%.

IVZ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Invesco from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Invesco from $33.50 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

In other Invesco news, Director Andrew Tak Shing Lo sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total transaction of $3,736,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Colin Meadows sold 47,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.84, for a total value of $1,219,906.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Invesco

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

