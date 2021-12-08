Invesco Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM)

Invesco Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM) by 79.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,763 shares of the company’s stock after selling 164,721 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Cambium Networks were worth $2,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cambium Networks in the first quarter worth approximately $265,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Cambium Networks in the first quarter worth approximately $978,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Cambium Networks in the second quarter worth approximately $92,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cambium Networks by 41.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 1,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Cambium Networks by 23.3% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 49,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,415,000 after buying an additional 9,456 shares during the last quarter.

Cambium Networks stock opened at $26.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $702.66 million, a P/E ratio of 16.08, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.00. Cambium Networks Co. has a 1 year low of $22.76 and a 1 year high of $66.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.59.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $75.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.10 million. Cambium Networks had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 52.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 110.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cambium Networks Co. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Sally Rau sold 6,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.49, for a total value of $173,654.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Scott Imhoff sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.69, for a total transaction of $178,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $358,220.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 66.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Cambium Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Northland Securities lowered their price target on shares of Cambium Networks from $64.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Cambium Networks from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Barrington Research lowered their price target on shares of Cambium Networks from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Cambium Networks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.86.

Cambium Networks Profile

Cambium Networks Corp. engages in the provision of wireless broadband networking infrastructure solutions for network operators. Its products include point-to-point, enterprise Wi-Fi and switching, CCTV,software, and point-to multipoint. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, IL.

