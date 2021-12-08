Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc – Global Equity Income Share Portfolio (LON:IVPG) Declares GBX 1.55 Dividend

Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc – Global Equity Income Share Portfolio (LON:IVPG) declared a dividend on Wednesday, December 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.55 ($0.02) per share on Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON IVPG opened at GBX 249.80 ($3.31) on Wednesday. Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc – Global Equity Income Share Portfolio has a one year low of GBX 202 ($2.68) and a one year high of GBX 250 ($3.32). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 241.46 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 234.78.

Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc – Global Equity Income Share Portfolio Company Profile

Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc – Global Equity Share Portfolio is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Invesco Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Invesco Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It invests in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

