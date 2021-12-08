Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN reduced its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 384 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.58% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF worth $5,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RYH. Financial Management Concepts Corp ADV raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Financial Management Concepts Corp ADV now owns 29,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,153,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 11,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,338,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 5.3% during the second quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 5,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,679,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 32.7% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 22.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 52,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,377,000 after purchasing an additional 9,692 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF stock opened at $302.01 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $302.24. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF has a 1 year low of $251.96 and a 1 year high of $321.48.

