Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICMB) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICMB) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th.

Investcorp Credit Management BDC has a payout ratio of 93.8% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Research analysts expect Investcorp Credit Management BDC to earn $0.60 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 100.0%.

ICMB stock opened at $5.63 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Investcorp Credit Management BDC has a one year low of $3.99 and a one year high of $6.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.98 million, a PE ratio of -40.21 and a beta of 2.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.71.

Investcorp Credit Management BDC (NASDAQ:ICMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.03. Investcorp Credit Management BDC had a negative net margin of 6.98% and a positive return on equity of 8.53%. The company had revenue of $6.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Investcorp Credit Management BDC will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Investcorp Credit Management BDC stock. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICMB) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.14% of Investcorp Credit Management BDC as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 41.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ICMB. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th.

About Investcorp Credit Management BDC

Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. The company was founded in February, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

