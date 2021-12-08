Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) Sets New 12-Month High After Dividend Announcement

Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as $108.24 and last traded at $107.46, with a volume of 542 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $105.68.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. Investors Real Estate Trust’s payout ratio is currently -1,028.53%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CSR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Investors Real Estate Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.00.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $100.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -393.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06.

Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.05. Investors Real Estate Trust had a net margin of 1.48% and a return on equity of 0.42%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Investors Real Estate Trust will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSR. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust by 96,080.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 4,804 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Centerspace engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. It focuses on making operational enhancements to improve residents experience, redeveloping existing apartment communities to meet market demands and acquiring new apartment communities in the Minneapolis/St.

