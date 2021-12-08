Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) Stock Holdings Increased by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) by 41.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 42,654 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,430 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Invitae were worth $1,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVTA. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Invitae by 124.6% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 25,419 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $971,000 after purchasing an additional 14,101 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Invitae by 38.6% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 290,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,795,000 after acquiring an additional 80,900 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invitae in the second quarter worth approximately $209,000. Vigilare Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Invitae in the second quarter worth approximately $497,000. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Invitae by 13.9% in the second quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,495 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Invitae alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Invitae from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Invitae from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Invitae in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Invitae from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.44.

In other Invitae news, insider Robert L. Nussbaum sold 29,675 shares of Invitae stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.89, for a total value of $649,585.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Sean E. George sold 3,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.06, for a total transaction of $103,120.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 40,700 shares of company stock valued at $987,024 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVTA opened at $17.05 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.05. Invitae Co. has a 52 week low of $14.06 and a 52 week high of $61.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.94 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 8.74 and a quick ratio of 8.55.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The medical research company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $114.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.56 million. Invitae had a negative net margin of 155.87% and a negative return on equity of 23.02%. Invitae’s revenue was up 66.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.62) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Invitae Co. will post -3 earnings per share for the current year.

Invitae Profile

Invitae Corp. engages in the provision of genetic information into mainstream medical practice. It includes comprehensive panels for hereditary conditions in cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatric, and rare diseases. The company was founded by Randal W. Scott and Sean E. George on January 13, 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

See Also: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Invitae Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitae and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.