Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) Sets New 1-Year Low at $14.06

Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $14.06 and last traded at $14.76, with a volume of 33586 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.99.

NVTA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Invitae in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Invitae from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Invitae from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Invitae from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.44.

Get Invitae alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.94 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 8.55 and a current ratio of 8.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.05.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The medical research company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $114.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.56 million. Invitae had a negative return on equity of 23.02% and a negative net margin of 155.87%. The business’s revenue was up 66.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.62) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Invitae Co. will post -3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Robert L. Nussbaum sold 29,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.89, for a total transaction of $649,585.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sean E. George sold 3,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.06, for a total transaction of $103,120.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,700 shares of company stock worth $987,024. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invitae by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 22,698 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invitae by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,975 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Invitae by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 48,639 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,640,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Invitae by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 7,565 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invitae by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,803 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. 90.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invitae Company Profile (NYSE:NVTA)

Invitae Corp. engages in the provision of genetic information into mainstream medical practice. It includes comprehensive panels for hereditary conditions in cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatric, and rare diseases. The company was founded by Randal W. Scott and Sean E. George on January 13, 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

See Also: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for Invitae Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitae and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.