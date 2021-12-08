iomart Group plc Plans Dividend of GBX 2.42 (LON:IOM)

iomart Group plc (LON:IOM) declared a dividend on Tuesday, December 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.42 ($0.03) per share on Friday, January 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of IOM opened at GBX 158.43 ($2.10) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 167.58 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 227.62. The stock has a market capitalization of £174.04 million and a P/E ratio of 17.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.62, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.02. iomart Group has a 12-month low of GBX 136 ($1.80) and a 12-month high of GBX 349 ($4.63).

Get iomart Group alerts:

In related news, insider Richard Masters purchased 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 183 ($2.43) per share, with a total value of £4,941 ($6,552.18). Also, insider Scott Cunningham bought 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 170 ($2.25) per share, for a total transaction of £11,900 ($15,780.40).

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of iomart Group in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 354 ($4.69) price target on shares of iomart Group in a report on Tuesday.

About iomart Group

iomart Group plc provides managed cloud services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud Services and Easyspace. The company offers a range of products to the micro and SME markets, including domain names, shared, dedicated and virtual servers, and email services.

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for iomart Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iomart Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.