iomart Group plc Plans Dividend of GBX 2.42 (LON:IOM)

iomart Group plc (LON:IOM) declared a dividend on Tuesday, December 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.42 ($0.03) per share on Friday, January 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Shares of IOM opened at GBX 158.43 ($2.10) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 167.58 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 227.62. The stock has a market capitalization of £174.04 million and a P/E ratio of 17.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.62, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.02. iomart Group has a 12-month low of GBX 136 ($1.80) and a 12-month high of GBX 349 ($4.63).
In related news, insider Richard Masters purchased 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 183 ($2.43) per share, with a total value of £4,941 ($6,552.18). Also, insider Scott Cunningham bought 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 170 ($2.25) per share, for a total transaction of £11,900 ($15,780.40).
About iomart Group
iomart Group plc provides managed cloud services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud Services and Easyspace. The company offers a range of products to the micro and SME markets, including domain names, shared, dedicated and virtual servers, and email services.
