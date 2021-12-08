IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Receives $278.85 Average Price Target from Analysts

IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-one research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $278.85.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $285.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $300.00 to $304.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of IQVIA from $250.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of IQVIA from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a report on Friday, November 12th.

In other IQVIA news, Director John Connaughton sold 555,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.60, for a total transaction of $145,767,684.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of IQVIA in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of IQVIA in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of IQVIA by 72.6% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 126 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. RE Advisers Corp grew its stake in shares of IQVIA by 53.3% in the third quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 141 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. 87.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IQV traded up $0.46 on Friday, reaching $270.76. 8,781 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 879,775. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $254.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $251.00. IQVIA has a 12 month low of $165.52 and a 12 month high of $272.25.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 25.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that IQVIA will post 8.2 EPS for the current year.

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

