iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT) Shares Sold by James Investment Research Inc.

James Investment Research Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT) by 9.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 131,438 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,714 shares during the quarter. iShares Convertible Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF were worth $13,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $77,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $89,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 145.0% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 980 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 41.5% during the second quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 237.1% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the period.

BATS:ICVT traded up $1.86 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $90.39. 446,976 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.43 and a 52-week high of $58.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.40.

