iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT) is Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 122,244 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,600 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF makes up 3.9% of Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF were worth $12,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 134,944.3% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 295,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,207,000 after acquiring an additional 295,528 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 5,112.9% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 258,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,520,000 after acquiring an additional 253,444 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,061,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,365,000 after acquiring an additional 143,670 shares during the last quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 679,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,071,000 after acquiring an additional 129,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $9,639,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA ITOT opened at $105.95 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $83.60 and a 52 week high of $107.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.41.

