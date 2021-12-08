iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Stock Holdings Lifted by Cowa LLC

Cowa LLC lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,587 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,625 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF makes up about 1.0% of Cowa LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Cowa LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 5.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,440,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,652,931,000 after purchasing an additional 682,414 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,601,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,142,906,000 after purchasing an additional 315,487 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,571,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,422,000 after buying an additional 563,627 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,491,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,804,000 after buying an additional 365,671 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,228,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,970,000 after buying an additional 55,577 shares during the period.

iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock traded up $3.32 on Wednesday, hitting $144.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,333,093 shares. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $140.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.09. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $71.96 and a one year high of $88.63.

