iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Shares Purchased by Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.

Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 169.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 539 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESGU. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 13,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 3,046 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,937,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 60.4% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 49,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,841,000 after acquiring an additional 18,506 shares during the period. BCJ Capital Management LLC boosted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 93,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,223,000 after acquiring an additional 6,765 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,674,000.

Shares of NASDAQ ESGU opened at $106.73 on Wednesday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a one year low of $83.41 and a one year high of $108.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $104.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.48.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.319 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. This is a positive change from iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%.

