iShares International Developed Small Cap Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:ISVL) Trading 0.9% Higher

Shares of iShares International Developed Small Cap Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:ISVL) traded up 0.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $35.35 and last traded at $35.35. 3,203 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 4,657 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.04.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.78.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in iShares International Developed Small Cap Value Factor ETF stock. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares International Developed Small Cap Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:ISVL) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 52,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,877,000. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC owned 13.03% of iShares International Developed Small Cap Value Factor ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

