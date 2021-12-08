iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 125,792 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 4,969,968 shares.The stock last traded at $23.85 and had previously closed at $23.96.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.55.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 77.5% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 24.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF in the second quarter valued at $86,000. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 23.0% in the third quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 12.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,368 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Hong Kong Index Fund, formerly Shares MSCI Hong Kong ETF, (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Hong Kong market, as measured by the MSCI Hong Kong Index (the Index).

