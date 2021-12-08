iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Sold by Columbus Macro LLC

Columbus Macro LLC decreased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 1.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,192 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 112 shares during the period. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 127.7% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 41,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 6,238 shares during the period. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 61.0% in the 2nd quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $116.24. The stock had a trading volume of 9,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,270,296. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.80. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $115.12 and a twelve month high of $118.04.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

