iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Bought by Allen Capital Group LLC

Allen Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,082 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $1,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 124.4% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock opened at $279.98 on Wednesday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12-month low of $221.62 and a 12-month high of $292.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $276.70.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

