iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Sold by Trust Co. of Vermont

Trust Co. of Vermont reduced its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $12,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,366,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,054,549,000 after acquiring an additional 61,518 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,787,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,823,942,000 after purchasing an additional 97,746 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,985,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,608,475,000 after purchasing an additional 129,655 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,595,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,503,593,000 after purchasing an additional 108,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,466,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,667,000 after purchasing an additional 201,748 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $280.86. 87,009 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,182,307. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $276.70. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a twelve month low of $221.62 and a twelve month high of $292.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Further Reading: How to start trading in the forex market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.