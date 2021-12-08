iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lowered its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 673 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises about 5.8% of Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $17,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 147.9% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $63,000. Field & Main Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $72,000.

Shares of IVV traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $469.47. The stock had a trading volume of 408,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,379,957. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $363.38 and a 52-week high of $475.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $456.64 and its 200 day moving average is $444.21.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

