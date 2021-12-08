iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Stock Holdings Reduced by Janney Capital Management LLC

Janney Capital Management LLC lowered its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 44.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,880 shares during the quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. River Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,808,000 after purchasing an additional 4,932 shares during the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Corsicana & Co. now owns 13,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 141,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,973,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 497,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,247,000 after purchasing an additional 19,710 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $115.34. The stock had a trading volume of 163,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,076,927. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.23 and a fifty-two week high of $121.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.85.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

