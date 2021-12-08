Item 9 Labs (OTC:INLB) versus SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) Head to Head Survey

Item 9 Labs (OTC:INLB) and SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Item 9 Labs and SmileDirectClub, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Item 9 Labs 0 0 1 0 3.00 SmileDirectClub 6 5 1 0 1.58

Item 9 Labs currently has a consensus price target of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 304.04%. SmileDirectClub has a consensus price target of $6.27, suggesting a potential upside of 101.70%. Given Item 9 Labs’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Item 9 Labs is more favorable than SmileDirectClub.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Item 9 Labs and SmileDirectClub’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Item 9 Labs $8.12 million 11.19 -$12.27 million N/A N/A SmileDirectClub $656.78 million 1.84 -$78.37 million ($0.71) -4.38

Item 9 Labs has higher earnings, but lower revenue than SmileDirectClub.

Risk and Volatility

Item 9 Labs has a beta of 1.03, suggesting that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SmileDirectClub has a beta of 2.48, suggesting that its stock price is 148% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

19.8% of SmileDirectClub shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.8% of Item 9 Labs shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 66.0% of SmileDirectClub shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Item 9 Labs and SmileDirectClub’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Item 9 Labs -49.00% -12.20% -10.29% SmileDirectClub -11.91% -45.13% -3.65%

Summary

SmileDirectClub beats Item 9 Labs on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Item 9 Labs

Item 9 Labs Corp. focused on development, manufacturing and distribution of nasal breathing and intra-nasal delivery devices. The Company’s Air Allergy is a discreet personal filter which protects from irritating airborne allergens. Air Sleep/Snore provides drug-free relief for congestion and snoring caused by nasal breathing difficulties. Item 9 Labs Corp., formerly known as Airware Labs Corp, is headquartered in Southern Arizona, United States.

About SmileDirectClub

SmileDirectClub, Inc. operates as an oral care company. It offers clear aligner therapy treatment. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment with a network of approximately 250 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Ireland, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, Spain, and Austria. It offers aligners, impression and whitening kits, whitening gels, and retainers; and toothbrushes, toothpastes, water flossers, SmileSpa, and various ancillary oral care products. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.

