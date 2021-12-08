Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) Shares Acquired by PGGM Investments

PGGM Investments boosted its holdings in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) by 6.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 825,489 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Itron were worth $62,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Itron by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 352,398 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,234,000 after acquiring an additional 40,582 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its stake in Itron by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,165,293 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $116,506,000 after acquiring an additional 267,210 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Itron by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,417 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Itron by 79.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 42,544 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,254,000 after acquiring an additional 18,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Itron by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 771,824 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $77,166,000 after acquiring an additional 41,686 shares during the last quarter. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ITRI stock opened at $65.14 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,085.85 and a beta of 1.18. Itron, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.07 and a 1-year high of $122.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $486.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $526.96 million. Itron had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a positive return on equity of 6.31%. The company’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. Analysts expect that Itron, Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ITRI shares. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Itron from $113.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Argus reduced their target price on shares of Itron from $120.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Itron in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Itron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $90.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Itron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.45.

In related news, SVP Michel Cadieux sold 10,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.52, for a total transaction of $809,513.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,708 shares in the company, valued at $2,282,860.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lynda L. Ziegler sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.37, for a total value of $45,822.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,740 shares of company stock valued at $1,082,576 in the last ninety days. 1.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Itron, Inc is a technology and services company, which engages in the provision of solutions that measure, manage, and analyze energy and water use. It operates through the following segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment includes hardware products used for measurement, control, or sensing that do not have communications capability embedded for use with its broader Itron systems.

