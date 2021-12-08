Jag Capital Management LLC Acquires 2,416 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Jag Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 68.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,946 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,416 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Waste Management during the second quarter valued at about $395,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 41.1% during the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 8,933 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 2.7% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 26,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,687,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the period. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC bought a new stake in Waste Management during the second quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 62.3% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 12,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.07, for a total transaction of $1,816,567.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Management has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.00.

NYSE:WM opened at $164.25 on Wednesday. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.11 and a 12-month high of $168.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.71 billion, a PE ratio of 39.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $159.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.18.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 27.19% and a net margin of 10.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 55.69%.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

