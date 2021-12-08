Jag Capital Management LLC Buys 193 Shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Jag Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 14.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,494 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Okta were worth $355,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in Okta by 3,800.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 74,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,143,000 after purchasing an additional 72,249 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its holdings in shares of Okta by 52.1% in the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 4,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,688 shares in the last quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB bought a new position in shares of Okta in the second quarter valued at approximately $16,548,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Okta in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,571,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Okta by 13.0% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 154,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,624,000 after acquiring an additional 17,682 shares in the last quarter. 71.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 13,818 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.99, for a total value of $3,412,907.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.45, for a total value of $210,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 81,576 shares of company stock worth $20,749,569. Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on OKTA shares. Truist upped their target price on Okta from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Okta from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $244.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Okta from $293.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Raymond James upgraded Okta from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of Okta in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Okta presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.25.

Okta stock opened at $230.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $35.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.24 and a beta of 1.02. Okta, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $196.78 and a fifty-two week high of $294.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $242.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $242.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.15.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.17. Okta had a negative net margin of 59.29% and a negative return on equity of 20.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.38) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Okta, Inc. will post -5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Okta Profile

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

