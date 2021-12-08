Jag Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Jag Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,570 shares during the quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $754,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 5.3% during the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 7,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 2.5% during the third quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 21,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 0.5% during the third quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 112,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,749,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 4.4% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Claraphi Advisory Network LLC boosted its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 3.9% during the second quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 16,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE STWD opened at $25.72 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.34. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.25 and a 1-year high of $27.00. The company has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 1.61.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. Starwood Property Trust had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 39.56%. The company had revenue of $302.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. Starwood Property Trust’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.47%. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 120.75%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on STWD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Starwood Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James increased their target price on Starwood Property Trust from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.33.

Starwood Property Trust Company Profile

Starwood Property Trust, Inc engages in originating, acquiring, financing and managing commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate debt and equity investments. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Commercial and Residential Lending, Real Estate Property, Infrastructure Lending and Real Estate Investing and Servicing.

