Jag Capital Management LLC Sells 132,809 Shares of Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH)

Jag Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) by 90.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 132,809 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Farfetch were worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FTCH. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Farfetch in the 1st quarter worth about $276,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Farfetch by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after buying an additional 1,852 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Farfetch by 122.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 240,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,093,000 after buying an additional 131,961 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management increased its position in Farfetch by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 205,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,333,000 after buying an additional 35,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NZS Capital LLC bought a new stake in Farfetch in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,748,000. 84.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FTCH opened at $34.52 on Wednesday. Farfetch Ltd has a twelve month low of $32.36 and a twelve month high of $73.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.07. The company has a market capitalization of $12.23 billion, a PE ratio of -4.68 and a beta of 3.16.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $582.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $591.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.50) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Farfetch Ltd will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on FTCH shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised Farfetch from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Wedbush decreased their target price on Farfetch from $47.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Farfetch from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Farfetch in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Farfetch from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.46.

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

