James Investment Research Inc. Acquires 4,803 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

James Investment Research Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,104 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,803 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $11,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PYPL. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the second quarter worth about $1,795,503,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of PayPal by 224.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,016,588 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $879,275,000 after acquiring an additional 2,086,752 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the second quarter worth about $311,152,000. Melvin Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the second quarter worth about $291,480,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of PayPal by 29.3% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,106,142 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,196,856,000 after acquiring an additional 929,438 shares in the last quarter. 78.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ PYPL traded up $2.74 on Wednesday, hitting $193.76. The stock had a trading volume of 210,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,270,063. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $179.15 and a 52-week high of $310.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $227.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $226.63 and a 200-day moving average of $261.78.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.24 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PYPL shares. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of PayPal from $360.00 to $310.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of PayPal from $317.00 to $268.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of PayPal from $329.00 to $268.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Erste Group downgraded shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of PayPal from $315.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $283.13.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.53, for a total value of $2,345,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $387,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 14,097 shares of company stock worth $2,786,518 and have sold 34,114 shares worth $7,102,758. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

