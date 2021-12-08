James Investment Research Inc. Acquires 53,987 Shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

James Investment Research Inc. boosted its position in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 198,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,987 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in ABB were worth $6,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ABB. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of ABB by 5.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 204,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,951,000 after acquiring an additional 10,947 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in ABB in the third quarter worth $2,175,000. BSW Wealth Partners grew its holdings in ABB by 26.8% in the second quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 14,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 2,963 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in ABB by 7.0% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 119,108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,048,000 after purchasing an additional 7,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Folketrygdfondet grew its holdings in ABB by 104.0% in the second quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 1,850,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,909,000 after purchasing an additional 943,701 shares during the last quarter. 4.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ABB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of ABB to a “neutral” rating and set a CHF 37 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of ABB in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ABB presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.88.

Shares of NYSE ABB traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.70. 45,682 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,523,762. ABB Ltd has a 52-week low of $26.60 and a 52-week high of $38.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.22. The company has a market capitalization of $75.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $7.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.38 billion. ABB had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 18.18%. ABB’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that ABB Ltd will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

About ABB

ABB Ltd. is a technology company, which engages in the development and provision of electrification, motion and automation solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Electrification, Industrial Automation, Motion, Robotics & Discrete Automation and Corporate and Other. The Electrification segment manufactures and sells products and solutions which are designed to provide safer electrical flow from the substation to the socket.

