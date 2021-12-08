James Investment Research Inc. Sells 9,572 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

James Investment Research Inc. lessened its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 98,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,572 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF comprises about 1.5% of James Investment Research Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $16,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV now owns 10,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,831,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Gibson Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gibson Capital LLC now owns 3,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PAX Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 1,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VBR traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $178.69. 1,630 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 524,554. The company’s 50 day moving average is $178.07 and its 200 day moving average is $174.57. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $138.45 and a one year high of $187.22.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

