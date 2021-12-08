James Investment Research Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

James Investment Research Inc. decreased its position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 0.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 41,735 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 234 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $4,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BBY. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Best Buy by 64.2% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 266 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Best Buy by 279.7% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 300 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in Best Buy by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 390 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Best Buy by 359.1% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 427 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new position in Best Buy in the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BBY. DA Davidson raised Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Best Buy from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Best Buy from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Piper Sandler raised Best Buy to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.00.

BBY traded down $0.52 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $106.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,543,361. The company has a market cap of $26.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.82. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $95.93 and a 1 year high of $141.97.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $11.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.62 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 63.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 10.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 13th. Best Buy’s payout ratio is presently 27.13%.

In other news, insider Robert L. Bass sold 5,823 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total transaction of $643,499.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,957 shares of company stock worth $657,868. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment comprises of the operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

