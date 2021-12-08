Janney Capital Management LLC Has $277,000 Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Janney Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 143 shares during the quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 101.5% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 92,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,758,000 after buying an additional 46,678 shares in the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 9.7% during the third quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.7% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 49,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,286,000 after buying an additional 1,766 shares in the last quarter. XML Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 15.6% during the third quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 1,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Long Island Investors LLC grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 4.0% in the third quarter. First Long Island Investors LLC now owns 65,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,598,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.57% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ITW shares. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $237.00 to $231.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $219.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $261.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $232.80.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, SVP Mary Katherine Lawler sold 19,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.24, for a total value of $4,533,252.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jay L. Henderson purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $235.29 per share, with a total value of $2,352,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock traded down $3.13 on Wednesday, reaching $236.85. 30,225 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 982,058. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52 week low of $192.89 and a 52 week high of $244.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $228.30 and a 200 day moving average of $227.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.34 billion, a PE ratio of 27.90, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.01. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.14% and a return on equity of 78.53%. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.74%.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

