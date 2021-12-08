Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM)

CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) – Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of CommScope in a report released on Tuesday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Notter now anticipates that the communications equipment provider will post earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.45. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for CommScope’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on COMM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CommScope from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $8.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of CommScope from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of CommScope from $12.00 to $9.20 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Bank of America lowered shares of CommScope from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $22.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of CommScope from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.06.

CommScope stock opened at $11.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.66. CommScope has a 1-year low of $9.25 and a 1-year high of $22.18.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. CommScope had a positive return on equity of 269.72% and a negative net margin of 4.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 EPS.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in CommScope by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 85,760 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,317,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in CommScope by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 55,589 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in CommScope by 46.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,247 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. raised its holdings in CommScope by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 24,215 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in CommScope by 134.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,195 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts purchased 10,000 shares of CommScope stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.88 per share, for a total transaction of $98,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts purchased 5,000 shares of CommScope stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.77 per share, for a total transaction of $48,850.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 105,384 shares of company stock worth $1,032,444 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

CommScope Holding Co, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for communications networks. It operates through the following segments: Broadband; Home; Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); and Venue and Campus Networks(VCN). The company was founded by Frank M. Drendel in 1976 and is headquartered in Hickory, NC.

