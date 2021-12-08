Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) a $230.00 Price Target

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) has been given a $230.00 price target by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price indicates a potential downside of 20.69% from the stock’s current price.
Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Bryan, Garnier & Co set a $359.00 target price on shares of BioNTech in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $433.00 price objective on BioNTech in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. UBS Group set a $300.00 target price on BioNTech in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. TheStreet downgraded BioNTech from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their target price on BioNTech from $293.00 to $268.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BioNTech currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $288.21.
Shares of BNTX stock traded down $12.69 on Wednesday, reaching $290.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,189,090. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $276.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $283.96. BioNTech has a 1 year low of $80.55 and a 1 year high of $464.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $70.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35 and a beta of -1.25.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of BioNTech by 1,473.7% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,073,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,112,044,000 after buying an additional 3,814,715 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in BioNTech by 13.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,997,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,092,000 after purchasing an additional 242,867 shares during the last quarter. Fosun International Ltd purchased a new position in BioNTech in the second quarter valued at about $353,904,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in BioNTech by 99.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,481,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,654,000 after buying an additional 738,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new stake in BioNTech during the third quarter valued at approximately $397,426,000. 14.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
BioNTech Company Profile
BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.
