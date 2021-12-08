Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) a $230.00 Price Target

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) has been given a $230.00 price target by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price indicates a potential downside of 20.69% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Bryan, Garnier & Co set a $359.00 target price on shares of BioNTech in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $433.00 price objective on BioNTech in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. UBS Group set a $300.00 target price on BioNTech in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. TheStreet downgraded BioNTech from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their target price on BioNTech from $293.00 to $268.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BioNTech currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $288.21.

Shares of BNTX stock traded down $12.69 on Wednesday, reaching $290.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,189,090. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $276.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $283.96. BioNTech has a 1 year low of $80.55 and a 1 year high of $464.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $70.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35 and a beta of -1.25.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $12.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.54 by $1.81. The company had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. BioNTech had a net margin of 54.34% and a return on equity of 166.48%. BioNTech’s quarterly revenue was up 8918.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.03) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that BioNTech will post 39.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of BioNTech by 1,473.7% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,073,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,112,044,000 after buying an additional 3,814,715 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in BioNTech by 13.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,997,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,092,000 after purchasing an additional 242,867 shares during the last quarter. Fosun International Ltd purchased a new position in BioNTech in the second quarter valued at about $353,904,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in BioNTech by 99.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,481,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,654,000 after buying an additional 738,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new stake in BioNTech during the third quarter valued at approximately $397,426,000. 14.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BioNTech Company Profile

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

