Jefferies Financial Group Comments on R1 RCM Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:RCM)

R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of R1 RCM in a report issued on Wednesday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Santangelo anticipates that the healthcare provider will post earnings per share of $0.12 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for R1 RCM’s FY2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.74 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.89 EPS.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The healthcare provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). R1 RCM had a return on equity of 40.83% and a net margin of 9.96%. The company had revenue of $379.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.87 million.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on RCM. Zacks Investment Research cut R1 RCM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 6th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of R1 RCM in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays began coverage on R1 RCM in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on R1 RCM in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.11.

R1 RCM stock opened at $24.96 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a PE ratio of -12.42 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.12. R1 RCM has a 12-month low of $18.71 and a 12-month high of $31.28.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RCM. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in R1 RCM in the 3rd quarter worth $3,002,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 10,266 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of R1 RCM during the 3rd quarter valued at about $262,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 124,443 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $2,739,000 after buying an additional 7,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 82.5% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 404,500 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $8,903,000 after buying an additional 182,900 shares during the last quarter. 41.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other R1 RCM news, Director Alex Mandl sold 34,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total transaction of $874,777.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph Gerard Flanagan sold 93,931 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total value of $2,404,633.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 241,721 shares of company stock valued at $6,102,097. Corporate insiders own 59.40% of the company’s stock.

R1 RCM, Inc engages in the provision of revenue cycle management to healthcare providers. It offers end-to-end, modular revenue cycle, and physician advisory services. The company was founded by Mary Ann Tolan and J. Michael Cline in July 2003 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

