Jefferies Financial Group Comments on thyssenkrupp AG’s FY2023 Earnings (OTCMKTS:TKAMY)

thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) – Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for thyssenkrupp in a research report issued on Monday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Spence now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.19 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.32.

TKAMY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of thyssenkrupp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

thyssenkrupp stock opened at $10.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.26 and a beta of 2.03. thyssenkrupp has a 1 year low of $7.24 and a 1 year high of $14.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.60.

About thyssenkrupp

ThyssenKrupp AG is an international group of companies comprising largely independent industrial and technology businesses. It operates through the following segments: Components Technology, Elevator Technology, Industrial Solutions, Marine Systems, Materials Services, Steel Europe, and Corporate. The Components Technology segment offers components for the automotive, construction, and engineering sectors, as well as for the wind turbines.

