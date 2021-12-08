Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Sanofi in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Welford now anticipates that the company will earn $4.25 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $4.39.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $12.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.49 billion. Sanofi had a return on equity of 25.76% and a net margin of 16.60%.

SNY has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. HSBC upgraded Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, SVB Leerink upgraded Sanofi from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNY opened at $47.91 on Wednesday. Sanofi has a 1 year low of $45.17 and a 1 year high of $54.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.81 billion, a PE ratio of 16.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Sanofi in the second quarter worth approximately $4,031,000. Bellevue Group AG bought a new position in Sanofi in the second quarter worth approximately $3,581,000. Dodge & Cox raised its stake in Sanofi by 1.8% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 70,280,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,700,974,000 after buying an additional 1,219,164 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Sanofi by 7.2% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 44,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,345,000 after purchasing an additional 2,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hamlin Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sanofi by 1.0% during the third quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 1,582,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,275,000 after purchasing an additional 15,909 shares in the last quarter. 8.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

