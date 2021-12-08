JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN) by 85.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 159,108 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.07% of JOANN worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in JOAN. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in JOANN during the 2nd quarter worth $8,778,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JOANN in the first quarter valued at $5,389,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in JOANN by 135.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 588,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,272,000 after purchasing an additional 338,661 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in JOANN in the second quarter valued at $4,905,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in JOANN in the second quarter valued at $2,925,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

In other JOANN news, SVP Robert Will purchased 9,500 shares of JOANN stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.44 per share, with a total value of $99,180.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

JOAN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of JOANN from $19.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of JOANN from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of JOANN from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of JOANN from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of JOANN from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JOANN presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.56.

JOAN stock opened at $9.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $414.43 million and a P/E ratio of 4.73. JOANN Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.51 and a 52 week high of $17.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.63.

JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $611.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $620.84 million. JOANN had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 74.99%. The firm’s revenue was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that JOANN Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. JOANN’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.23%.

About JOANN

JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. Its products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing supplies comprising cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.

