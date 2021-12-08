John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (HTD) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 10th

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:HTD) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, December 3rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be given a dividend of 0.138 per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 10th.

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 23.2% over the last three years.

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund stock opened at $25.10 on Wednesday. John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has a twelve month low of $20.58 and a twelve month high of $25.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.59.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:HTD) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 218,221 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,625 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund were worth $5,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Company Profile

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management and Analytic Investors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.

